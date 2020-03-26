Chris Evans' Captain America Buffed Up Approved By Rob Liefeld

✖

While Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has created a vast amount of art throughout his career, one of the most memorable pieces has to be his Heroes Reborn Captain America. The artwork shows an incredibly buffed-up Captain Americaholding his shield, and it has become quite famous after Liefeld first revealed it. Now artist BossLogic has put his own spin on the infamous art, giving that same pumped-up physique to Chris Evans' version of the character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Liefeld is all for it.

Liefeld shared BossLogic's MCU homage, which had the caption "Lockdown training be like....@ChrisEvans" Liefeld was all about it, sharing the image and adding "All in!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻".

You can check out the BossLogic version and the original Liefeld version below.

In regards to the original, it was actually a piece done for Marvel's Heroes Reborn event, which brought back the world's most iconic heroes after they presumably died taking down Onslaught. Some might think this was from a comic, but it was just promo art, and never appeared in an actual issue. Despite that, it's become quite memorable for its over the top proportions, which have been compared to bodybuilders, specifically Arnold Schwarzenegger.

(Photo: Rob Liefeld)

You can check out the original version above.

As for Chris Evans' Captain America, fans said goodbye to the iconic Avenger in Avengers: Endgame, which saw Steve Rogers staying behind in the past to live out a full life with Peggy Carter. When we see him again he is much older and talks to Sam about taking up the mantle of Captain America. He even brings him his Shield, setting up Sam Wilson's turn as the character from the comics, and we can't wait to see what that looks like.

