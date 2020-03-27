Marvel Studios Revealed Iron Man's New Armor And We All Missed It

Marvel Studios released a new version of a Marvel Cinematic Universe take on Iron Man armor and everybody seems to have missed it until now. In the preview for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ called Expanding The Universe, Marvel dropped a preview for their upcoming What If...? series. The preview showed off brief teases of animated episodes from alternate realities in the MCU where characters made different choices and the whole world changed because of them. In one moment, an image of Howard Stark is seen just before a new version of the Iron Man suit is revealed.

Howard Stark, animated to look like Dominic Cooper's portrayal of the character, will appear in What If...? and might be there more than once. One episode will see Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter become Captain Britain. In that same episode, it appears Steve Rogers will be suiting up in an early model Iron Man suit to join her in battle. This might be one instance where Howard Stark comes in, however, the Iron Man suit design is much more modern than such a scenario would call for. Perhaps the rumors of Tony Stark landing on Sakaar as Thor did in Ragnarok for an episode of What If...? are true. We will have to wait and see.

For now, check out the images of Howard Stark and the new Iron Man armor photographed in freeze frames from Expanding The Universe and shared to social media in the tweets below.

The What If...? series does not yet have a release date but the rumors of Iron Man landing on Sakaar may have some validity. In an interview in 2019, Grandmaster actor Jeff Goldblum revealed that he had recorded for an episode where his character meets Iron Man. At the time, he thought this meant Robert Downey Jr. would be voicing the character. This has since been debunked but it is possible the Iron Man character appears in What If...? with a new voice for Tony Stark in animated form.

Are you looking forward to the What If...? series on Disney+? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (release date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.