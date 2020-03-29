Guardians of the Galaxy Director Shares Fan Art Featuring Baby Groot and Baby Yoda

Back in November, Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiered and blessed the Internet with its new favorite little dude: Baby Yoda. The character, whose official name is "The Child," quickly became Disney+'s breakout star, and it didn't take long for the Internet to start pitting the tiny creature against another adorable Disney character: Baby Groot. In fact, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn previously said Baby Groot would tear Baby Yoda "into pieces." However, it appears Gunn has come around and decided the two characters should be pals, not enemies. In fact, he just shared some fan art by @mythosarts to his Instagram Stories.

“A drawing to cheer everyone up,” @mythosarts wrote on Instagram. Gunn liked the post before sharing it to his stories, and many other people commented to praise the artist for their work. “Oh that is so neat,” @sketch_n__cartoonist wrote. “Yo! James Gunn reposted ur art on his Story! Congratulations man,” @ramen_edits added. “So cute,” @enojego.art replied. You can check out the artwork in the post below:

This isn't the first Baby Yoda/Baby Groot mash-up to catch our attention. The two characters have been seen together in some other epic fan art as well as an amazing short film.

Gunn will soon be teaming up with Groot once again in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While the movie doesn't yet have a release date, it sounds like Gunn has already begun working on it. In the meantime, he just finished filming The Suicide Squad, which is expected to hit theaters in 2021.

Recently, The Mandalorian's showrunner Jon Favreau spoke about the inspiration behind Baby Yoda."I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian are all available to stream on Disney+.

