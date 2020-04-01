Agents of SHIELD'S Ming-Na Wen Shares Photos of "Adult" Toys

Many businesses are shut down and people are currently working from home and self-isolating in order to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. It's been a couple of weeks since many people started self-quarantining, which means folks are searching hard for things to do at home. Some people have decided to clean out their homes while others are taking a trip down memory lane by pulling out some of their favorite treasures. One such person is Ming-Na Wen, who currently plays Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. The actor took to Instagram earlier this week to show off some of her "adult toys."

"While #shelterinplace, this geek girl is breaking out all her adult toys. Heheh 😂 Do your best to #stayhome. Like a Jedi, you can be a hero just by doing social distancing. #maytheforcebewithyou 🙌🏼

#stayinsideshow @sideshowcollectibles ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @starwars #obiwankenobi," Wen wrote. As you can see, Wen's "adult toys" are just some Star Wars action figures, and we love her for it. You can check out the picture of Wen with her Obi-Wan toy below:

Wen has been a lifelong fan of Star Wars, and recently had one of her biggest dreams come true when she was cast as Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Currently, fans are waiting to see if she'll show up in the next season of the show as her character's fate was left unclear.

Wen is also not the only person from Agents of SHIELD to post about COVID-19. Both Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) and Maurissa Tancharoen (the show's co-creator) took to Instagram to speak out against calling COVID-19 "the Chinese virus." Tancharoen also took to the social media site to reveal that she's been unable to refill her lupus medication due to the stockpiling of Hydroxychloroquine over coronavirus fears.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

All six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Netflix, and season seven is expected to begin sometime this year.

