Avengers Star Mark Ruffalo Participates in March 1st vs. April 1st Meme

It's officially April, which means March 2020 is FINALLY behind us. To commemorate the end of a very long month, many people took to Twitter this week to post "March 1st vs. April 1st" or "March 1st vs. March 31st" memes. The results were pretty hilarious, with folks choosing some great pop culture options to show the difference between then and now. One person to participate in the meme challenge was Mark Ruffalo, the actor known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"March 1st vs April 1st," Ruffalo captioned the tweet. The actor included one photo of himself smiling from his Avengers days and another photo of him looking positively bewildered in Thor: Ragnarok. You can check out Ruffalo's tweet below:

March 1st vs April 1st. pic.twitter.com/vnzQiNr7Ca — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 1, 2020

Many people commented on the post, and included their own Ruffalo-themed "March 1st vs. April 1st" memes. You can check out some of the best ones below:

March 1st vs April 1st. pic.twitter.com/YGDeqMmT1e — ɴᴏᴍɪ | quedan 38 días y aun tengo ganas de matarme (@brucexwilson) April 1, 2020

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there's no word on whether or not he'll be rejoining the franchise in a live-action capacity. Currently, fans are hoping he'll rejoin the Revengers in the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can be seen next in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere on May 10th.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (release date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

