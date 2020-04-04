Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Says Marvel Studios Delays Will Lead to Better Movies

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson says that the Marvel Studios delays will lead to better movies. In the wake of today’s massive schedule shuffling, the man behind the MCU hit had to comment on what he believes the silver lining of this entire situation to be. He left Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness because of creative differences and had come into some slight public disagreement with the studio before that happened. Everything on the entire Marvel slate got moved back by at least a couple of months, so with all that time to readjust, Derrickson argues that refining a vision would be awesome for both sides.

“The pushing of all these big tentpole release dates will increase their overall quality — more time for script & production design development, he began. “Blade Runner looks so amazing because Ridley Scott & his team took a year during the 80-81 actors & WGA strikes to perfect the visuals.”

While that is a valid point, some of the filmmakers in the MCU have been able to make their mark on these films with the timeline that was established before. There were a ton of people looking forward to what Derrickson could do in a return trip to Doctor Strange’s corner of the world before he left the project. People might disagree with his approach or another filmmakers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they didn’t think long and hard about what they were putting on film. The extra time to fine-tune the entire timeline could end up paying dividends down the line though.

As it stands right now, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to take place pretty far after the former date set for it. If there was going to be a rush to find a director, this situation has certainly given Marvel Studios some breathing room in finding the right person for the job.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

