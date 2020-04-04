Twitter Cannot Get Over Spider-Man Star Tom Holland’s Live Chat With Justin Bieber

Tom Holland is staying busy during the quarantine! The Spider-Man star has been pretty active on Instagram lately, first revealing that he was sick recently, but didn't think it was COVID-19. Since then, the actor seems to be pretty healthy, especially after challenging some of his Marvel co-stars to some taxing challenges. Holland challenged his co-stars to do push-ups and then tried to recruit Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to do the "handstand shirt challenge." Earlier this week, Holland joined in on another celebrity's Instagram Live... Justin Bieber!

According to eTalk, "fans who tuned in to see Bieber livestreaming from his home in Ontario where he’s been quarantining with wife Hailey were shocked to see Holland join the Instagram session." You can check out their article in the tweet below:

#JustinBieber and #TomHolland surprised fans with an epic crossover on Tuesday night https://t.co/VSpUpJZYQf — etalk (@etalkCTV) April 1, 2020

While it might seem like an odd pairing, Holland has actually spoken about Bieber in the past. Here's what he said recently while promoting his new movie, Onward: “I think recently, Justin Bieber and what he’s been doing with that show that he did on YouTube, I just really enjoyed that because it was nice to see that someone who like, goes through it in the biggest way possible also has a hard time and I just felt like there was a real solidarity for young people going through it,” Holland explained. “No one goes through it like he does, but we all go through it a little bit. I was just really grateful to see that side of him. I’m just really happy that he’s happy. He seems so happy and it just made me happy.”

Once the unlikely duo came together on Instagram, people on social media had a field day. Fans of both stars had some epic reactions. Here are a handful of our favorite tweets...