Marvel's Thanos Original Look Was More Like a Major DC Character That's Not Darkseid

While the comics world works to sort itself out amidst a crisis that's essentially claimed the industry's lone distributor, long-time Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has been passing the time and whetting the appetites of Marvel readers through the unearthing of all sorts of fun tidbits. There have been dozens over the past few weeks, like John Byrne's original design for an unmasked Wolverine that ended up looking vastly different from the final product. One of the editor's latest unveilings is a welcome sight to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Long before Thanos threw the MCU in a complete and utter state of chaos, the character was a mainstay in many cosmic tales at the House of Ideas. Making his Marvel Comics debut in The Invincible Iron Man #55, Thanos was created by comics icon Jim Starlin and at one point, had a strikingly similar appearance to a few characters from Marvel's distinguished competition.

Jim Starlin’s first drawing of Thanos. pic.twitter.com/1vBgG1Zx6j — Tom Brevoort (@TomBrevoort) March 31, 2020

While the Mad Titan is oft-compared to Darkseif the way it is, Brevoort shared one of Starlin's first sketches of the character, resulting in comparisons to another Jack Kirby-created DC character. As you can see in the image above, the character takes on a more human look, convincing fans to share that the character very much looks like DC's Metron.

