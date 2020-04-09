James Gunn Shocked to Learn Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Filmed Scene With Broken Tooth

On Tuesday, director James Gunn joined in for ComicBook's #QuarantineWatchParty of Guardians of the Galaxy, and fans learned tons of interesting behind-the-scenes facts about the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Twitter exploded with tweets during the event, and Chris Pratt even chimed in with some fun bonus content. Since the event ended, Gunn continues to catch up on some tweets and responded yesterday to a post from Melia Kreiling, who played Bereet in the film. According to the actor, her time on set was rather grueling, which was certainly a surprise to Gunn.

"I‘d never worn contacts before, & I got a massive blister on the inside of my eyelid for a few days Face with tears of joy. The other thing I never told @JamesGunn was that during the battle scene on Xandar, my upper right molar broke, so I took 3 Advil and kept it in place with chewing gum! #GotG,” Kreiling wrote. “WHAT?? The contact thing is actually not that surprising - I’ve gotten eye bubble blisters ON my eyes multiple times from regular contacts. But I didn’t know about the molar. How???? (You’re now MacGyver DDS btw),” Gunn replied. You can check out the tweets below:

WHAT?? The contact thing is actually not that surprising - I’ve gotten eye bubble blisters ON my eyes multiple times from regular contacts. But I didn’t know about the molar. How???? (You’re now MacGyver DDS btw). https://t.co/9B6JyW0EwG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

The Guardians of the Galaxy cast and crew seem to have remained a tightly knit family. Gunn's Quarantine Watch Party event also included Rocket and Kraglin actor Sean Gunn, Grandpa Quill actor Gregg Henry, and VFX editor Stephane Ceretti. Now, Star-Lord himself Pratt and Nebula actress Karen Gillan have also responded to tweets from the event!

How does Quarantine Watch Party work? It's easy! At the start time of the event, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective copy of the night's movie. Immediately from there, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and another hashtag pre-determined for the movie with their thoughts, jokes, debates, and photos showing off their at-home theater setups!

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are currently available to stream on Disney+.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode we review the new MCU Release dates due to Coronavirus delays, and breakdown the bizarre events of WWE Wrestlemania 36! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.