Shang-Chi Star Shares His Marvel Quarantine Workout

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of many Marvel Studios productions currently on hold due to the delays of the Coronavirus Pandemic. That's got to be especially frustrating for the fim's star, actor Simu Liu, as Shang-Chi is basically his big break into the mainstream. Like any Marvel leading man or woman, Liu has to maintain a truly superhero-level workout routine to create the superhero body fans want to see onscreen. Thanks to self-quarantine, Simu Liu has to maintain his crazy workout regiment even longer - and he's sharing that pain with fans. Check out the video below to see just how hard Simu Liu's Marvel quarantine workout truly gets:

A lot of people are asking me to drop the Marvel quarantine workout... so here you go! Hope you’re all staying as active as I am!! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/LpbhTNrrBl — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 9, 2020

"A lot of people are asking me to drop the Marvel quarantine workout... so here you go! Hope you’re all staying as active as I am!!" --Simu Liu

So okay, the video is actually Liu having some cheeky fun with fans. While he teases an epic set of curls or squats, he actually grabs a seat and gets set to do some serious gaming. The man is working - just not how a lot of fans probably expected.

But let's all be clear: the real hero of this video is the actor's household decorum. The Marvel-themed pillows add the perfect tough of red to pull the room together. Top-notch decorative work.

Simu Liu has taken his big Marvel movie casting in stride - and not just the physical demands of the role to play Shang-Chi, a character who is referred to as the "Master of Kung Fu." Liu has already had to shoot down trolls who called him ugly, and managed to do so with jokes. He's also been one of the more active Marvel stars on social media, posting humorous quips that keep fans laughing, or even sparking great interactions with others celebs. To the Marvel Twitter fandom, he's basically already a superstar - and a wonderfully humble and funny one, at that. Example: check out what Liu had to say about the moment he landed the Shang-Chi role:

"...I'm in my underwear eating shrimp crackers and there's an unknown number from Burbank, California. Now I know Disney Studios is in Burbank so my heart's thumping out of my chest and I jump and am like 'Hello!' and it's the divine voice of Kevin Feige. I'll never forget it, it's so calm, it's so booming."

He's like 'Simu, hi. We'd like you to play Shang-Chi. Also, we need you to go to Comic-Con in four days.' I can't describe how I felt. I think I cried hysterically, I can't remember if it was on the phone or after, but probably a bit of both."

Here's Marvel updated MCU Movie release dates:

Black Widow - November 6th

The Eternals - February 12, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - May 7, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - November 5, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder - February 18, 2022

Black Panther 2 - May 6, 2022

Captain Marvel 2 - July 8, 2022

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode we review the new MCU Release dates due to Coronavirus delays, and breakdown the bizarre events of WWE Wrestlemania 36! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.