Brooklyn Nine-Nine Features an Epic Heist for Marvel's Infinity Gauntlet

If you are a longtime fan of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, then you know that one of the most highly-anticipated parts of any new season is the 99th Precinct's annual Halloween heist. Every year, the cops of the Nine-Nine compete against one another in an Ocean's Eleven-style series of cons, fakeouts, and double-crosses, with the intended goal of looting some kind of elaborate trophy from under their squadmates' noses. The season 7 heist took things to a Marvel-sized level. That's because this year, the cops of the Nine-Nine were trying to get their hands on the Infinity Gauntlet!

Warning - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 "Valloweaster" SPOILERS Follow!

Well, to be more accurate, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's latest Halloween Heist tried to use the Infinity Gauntlet as its latest trophy, but they just didn't have the budget for it. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) instead had to go onto a Russian Ebay site for an Infinity Gauntlet knock-off, and what he ended up with was "The Infinite Gobbler," a much less impressive gauntlet, which is powered by three Infinitude Stones. As Peralta tells it, the Infinitude Gauntlet got its big moment and "Thabu" used it in the movie "Avenga Boys" (Brooklyn Nine-Nine hijinks, at its best.) For the purposes of the Nine-Nine's heist, the gems get new functions, which represent the three aspects of a heist winner: Amazing. Human. Genius.

Due to unforeseen problems with the Infinitude Gems (like them being repeatedly swallowed), the Nine-Nine's Halloween heist is forced to extend itself for additional months of holidays, including a major Valentine's Day heist, and a final round on Easter. Ultimately it's Rosa Diaz (Staphanie Beatriz) who walks away with a win for this year's heist - and she arguably pulls off the biggest con in the series' heist history.

Turns out, Rosa had a master plan to win this the Halloween Heist - but she needed more time to see it through. So, at first she spent weeks training Raymond Holt's dog Cheddar to eventually swallow the Infinitude Gems; meanwhile, she also trained Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) to also eat what she wanted - including once again consuming the Infinitude Gems. That delay allowed Rosa the time she needed to pull off her master plan (with a little helpe from a secret ally), and she gets to end the heist with epic jump from a window in a bunny costume (you have to watch it to understand).

If you haven't kept up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine's annual Halloween Heists, you definitely should. The series is currently streaming on Hulu.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.