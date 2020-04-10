Thor: Ragnarok Fans Are Obsessed With Taika Waititi’s Latest Instagram Live

Taika Waititi graced Instagram Live once again yesterday, and this time it was to honor his beloved film, Thor: Ragnarok. Since the quarantine began, Waititi has been pretty active on the social media site with fun posts ranging from having his kids cut his hair to jokingly announcing he was quitting film. Yesterday's Live was a special treat for Marvel fans as it featured guest appearances by Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk). Fans clearly loved the event and have taken to Twitter to relive their favorite moments.

“Only 64 minutes until the coolest Thor themed party of the afternoon! I'm doing a Ragnarok Live Commentary at 4pm PST TODAY on Instagram LIVE. Come see what all the fuss isn't about. #RagnaWatch #ThorsdayRagnarok #ThorsdayWatchParty,” Waititi teased on Instagram before the big event. Check out the hilarious photo he shared of himself below:

Waititi also spent a portion of his stream talking about his upcoming movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Between discussing Korg's backstory, debunking rumors, addressing whether or not Loki will appear in the new film, and teasing X-Men villains, the live stream was full of exciting Thor tidbits. It's certainly no surprise Marvel fans can't stop talking about the live stream on Twitter. Here are some of the best tweets from fans about Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok watch party...