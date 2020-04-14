Marvel Fan Designs Epic "Three Snaps" Avengers Poster

✖

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame had a trio of, "Oh, snap!" moments, literally. To end Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos had captured each of the Infinity Stones and achieved his goal. He snapped his fingers and wiped out half of the living creatures in the universe. Then, the Avengers came to right his wrongs, pulling off their own snap efforts. First, the Hulk snapped his fingers with all of the Infinity Stones to bring everybody who had been erased from existence back to life in Avengers: Endgame. Later, when it was clear hat Thanos and army were an unrelenting force which was not going to give up, Tony Stark snapped to erase Thanos and his minions.

Now, all three of those moments have been put together on an epic piece of fan art which will make for a solid wallpaper on your cell phone. Artist Camille Vialet (@cvialet_art) has designed an image which is being referred to by Marvel fans as "Three Snaps," and features Thanos, the Hulk, and Iron Man with their respective gauntlets on their hands. It took Vialet six months to fully complete the work.

Check out Vialet's "Three Snaps" art in the Instagram post embedded below!

Like with Thanos, the power of the Infinity Stones proved too much for any single being — even the Hulk — to handle. The act of wielding the stones burned and damaged Hulk’s arm. Co-director Joe Russo revealed the damage to Hulk might just be permanent while talking to ComicBook.com after Avengers: Endgame came out.

“He’s lost an arm,” Russo said. “He lost Natasha. That’s not coming back. He’s damaged himself. I don’t know. It’s interesting. That’s permanent damage, the same way that it was permanent damage with Thanos. It’s irreversible damage. His arm, if you noticed, is a lot skinnier. It’s blackened. So, he loses a lot of strength there.”

Russo does acknowledge that “permanent” means something different a world of magic and super science, but that’s not his concern any longer.

“But who knows? There’s a lot of smart people left,” he says. “Maybe someone helps him repair that. Maybe someone gives him a new arm. I have no idea where that character goes from here. The nice thing is we didn’t have to pay attention to where it goes after this, we just try to tell a satisfying ending.”

What's your favorite piece of Marvel fan art? Drop it in the comment section or send it my way on Instagram and Twitter!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.