Spider-Man Fans Are Fighting Over Which Spidey Movie Is Best

Spider-Man is trending, largely thanks in part to a viral trend that prohibits us from just enjoying everything for once. Now, fans of the web-slinging superhero are now duking it out on Twitter; one popular tweet led to another and before you knew it, virtually every Spider-Man movie ever made found itself on Twitter's ever-changing Trending Topics list. First, it was Spider-Man 2. Then it was The Amazing Spider-Man. Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse even made it as a trending topic.

The general consensus, judging by the tweets, is that Spider-Man 2 is the favorite, followed by Spider-Verse shortly thereafter. Believe it or not, there has also been a solid amount of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 loyalists (or apologists) pop up due to the trend. Coincidentally enough, as the same time Spider-Man fans were hashing it out online, Sam Raimi himself was on a press call chatting up the trilogy of movies he completed.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi shared during a press event in which ComicBook.com participated. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

