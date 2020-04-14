Spider-Man Fans Are Fighting Over Which Spidey Movie Is Best
Spider-Man is trending, largely thanks in part to a viral trend that prohibits us from just enjoying everything for once. Now, fans of the web-slinging superhero are now duking it out on Twitter; one popular tweet led to another and before you knew it, virtually every Spider-Man movie ever made found itself on Twitter's ever-changing Trending Topics list. First, it was Spider-Man 2. Then it was The Amazing Spider-Man. Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse even made it as a trending topic.
The general consensus, judging by the tweets, is that Spider-Man 2 is the favorite, followed by Spider-Verse shortly thereafter. Believe it or not, there has also been a solid amount of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 loyalists (or apologists) pop up due to the trend. Coincidentally enough, as the same time Spider-Man fans were hashing it out online, Sam Raimi himself was on a press call chatting up the trilogy of movies he completed.
“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi shared during a press event in which ComicBook.com participated. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”
That Ish Hurted
Say what you want about Andrew and how he played Spider-man but Gwen's death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that shit hurt and was emotional asf pic.twitter.com/TgsIupvVsq— Hemmuttage (@hemmuttage) April 14, 2020
Don't @ Me Tom Stans
HOT TAKE: No other Spider-Man film will ever top Spider-Man 2. Come at me Tom Holland fanboys. pic.twitter.com/lqX6CdRBU6— мycaн J (@IAmMycahJ) April 14, 2020
MJ's The Biggest Villain
say what you want about the old spider-man movies but they had great villains pic.twitter.com/10xrE5o59c— Jamal ❼ (@reggiegotlag) April 14, 2020
Can We Stop This Yet?
*Sees Spider-Man 2 trending*
*It's about which Spider-Man movies are the best and the worst* pic.twitter.com/a7Qw7tqvaR— Hub: The Spider-Man/Lapidot Stan🏳️🌈💛💜🖤 (@HubPie3) April 14, 2020
No. We. Can't.
Spider-Man 2 is trending and i just need to say that although the other two were amazing actors as spider-man, Tobey Maguire Spider-Man will ALWAYS be my Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/zVRdjsXGIR— •ʟɪɴᴅsᴀʏ• seeing MCR (@atomicLinz) April 14, 2020
lmaoooo
Spider-Man fans when they saw Spider-Man 3 trending pic.twitter.com/xhHnHD2mnC— Kathiana (@iconkathiana) April 14, 2020
Iconic.
Spider-Man 3 is trending, now is the chance to relive one of the most iconic Spider-Man moments 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Gs0Q2z9xPM— Gaming_Agent99 (@Gaming_agent99) April 14, 2020
GOAT
Spider-Man 2 is still the best SpiderMan movie ever made, just below that is Spider Verse pic.twitter.com/eMCpOJLZdH— MMDVG 🥭 (@MGamingM) April 14, 2020
Watch Your Profanity
Far from Home and Spiderverse. Everything else is garbage.— Lupton Pitman (@Lupton_Pitman) April 14, 2020
No Hope
I've never revisited either of the Amazing Spider-Man blips, but remember taking to the primary colours and silliness of the second one more than the overwhelming dullness (Stan Lee cameo aside) of Part 1.
I will not be revisiting them to check.— Mark Harrison (@MHarrison90) April 14, 2020
