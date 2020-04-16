✖

The Netflix extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe started out with so much promise. Marvel's Daredevil hit streaming in 2015 and set a bold new standard for the franchise. Daredevil was violent, dark, and filled with a caliber of dramatic performances (especially Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk) that few expected from the MCU. The popularity of Daredevil steamrolled into momentum for an entire Defenders saga that included Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist; but as quickly as Marvel Netflix rose, so did it fall. Marvel ended its deal with Netflix and all the Marvel Netflix shows were axed between 2018 - 2019.

Well, one former Marvel Netflix star, Deborah Ann Woll, recently made headlines with her stories about career troubles following her starring role in Daredevil. That story raised an interesting conversation on the ComicBook Nation podcast, as we had to wonder: Did Marvel Netflix's End Ruin Careers?

As you can see in the clip above (or listen to the full podcast below), the general consensus amongst the ComicBook Nation hosts was that neither Marvel nor Netflix should bear any blame for what is, essentially, the business actors are in. Jobs and roles come and go - and sometimes the ending of a role is anything but predictable. Actors (fair or not) have to be ready to roll with the punches and move on - even when it means leaving the comfort of well-paying and consistent gig to go back out in the wild and fight for something new. It's not at all a knock against Deborah Ann Woll; after all she had a meteoric rise with one-two punch of landing starring roles in HBO's True Blood and Marvel's Daredevil. The level of uncertainty she's experiencing right now is completely understandable, given that track record.

As a positive sign for both Woll and Marvel Netflix fans, just take a look at where other starring cast members have landed, after leaving the franchise:

Mike Colter (Luke Cage) - Now starring in CBS Horror-drama Evil.

Simone Messick (Misty Knight) - Starring in CBS' courtroom drama All Rise and Netflix's Altered Carbon season 2.

Mahershala Ali - Racked up two Oscar Wins, and more Marvel roles (Spider-Man: ITSV, Blade)

Jessica Henwick (Colleen WIng) - Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, Underwater,

Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum)- Netflix's Ozark season 3

Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) - starring in CBS' Tell Me a Story

Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth) - Matrix 4, CBS' Tell Me a Story

Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle) - All kinds of upcoming film roles

There is life and career after Marvel Netflix - and who knows, word is Daredevil could be back sooner than we think, so maybe Woll has nothing to worry about?

