Did Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Lose Weight Because of an Upcoming Movie Role?

✖

Yesterday, Chadwick Boseman’s fans were up in arms because he looked like he had lost a ton of weight. The Black Panther star might have been dropping weight because of an upcoming role. He is slated to appear in The Black Child on TV this year along with a Spike Lee film in the fall. (It might not end up releasing this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.) The fans have to take one thing into account, the outpouring of love can be great, but it can also make people really self-conscious. For people at all points in their careers, body issues can weigh heavily on you. Chris Pratt has talked a lot about that in the past.

Before Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians of the Galaxy star told Fandango that Thor’s Chris Hemsworth had a big effect on him. “I was a little secretly intimidated. Chris Hemsworth, he’s so tall and handsome -- I had to go home and really look myself in the mirror and say, you know, there’s a possibility that you just might be one of those guys who mostly loves your wife but also kind of loves Chris Hemsworth a little bit too.”

That is kind of amazing to read, because have you seen Chris Pratt? This is the kind of case that shows you just how wild being in the public eye can be. The pressure is immense, so as fans, it might be a good thing to let him be for a little while. At some point we’ll hear the story from Boseman directly. Placing our own narratives on his appearance doesn’t help matters. This could all be for a movie or it could not. As spectators it is probably best not to feed into it. Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt talked about how much more the personal journey matters than the physical appearance after Avengers: Endgame:

“Sure, by the time Thor appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, he'll probably have shed the weight so that Hemsworth won't have to wear a body suit or be digitally altered, and that's something we can talk about when the time comes. But for now, there's a lesson to be had thanks to Thor's drastic Endgame transformation — your importance doesn't come from what size, shape, or color you come in, it comes from how you've grown as a person within.”

Do you disagree? Let us know down in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.