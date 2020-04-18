Marvel Fan Shares Picture Perfect Squirrel Girl Cosplay

✖

The Marvel Universe is home to a host of beloved characters, but few are as inherently likable and endearing as Squirrel Girl, aka Doreen Green. While Squirrel Girl always had a small but devout following in the past, in recent years she's become even more of a fan favorite, and if you're looking for one of the best cosplays around of Doreen, look no further than this amazing cosplay from Katherine Hemmings, also known as kittyscosplay94. Together with photography by Twinkle Adventures, she's created a rather perfect version of Doreen, complete with her sidekick Tippy-Toe, a spot-on costume, and that trademark bushy tail. She even got all the poses right, and you can check out both Squirrel Girl and Tippy Toe as they prepare to leap into action in the photos below.

The photo spotlights the tail in a big way, and Hemmings reveals in the comments that it is actually quite light, as it's worn like a backpack with straps over the shoulders. Her mom actually made the tail, and it makes the whole cosplay feel as if it leaped directly from the pages of the comics. Tippy-Toe looks awesome too, and you can find even more Squirrel Girl cosplay photos on her Instagram account or Reddit. For more of Twinkle Adventures photography, you can head to her Instagram right here.

Hemmings also has another Instagram account for sketches and drawings, and you'll find some great Disney and Marvel-related stuff here, including an appearance by Squirrel Girl.

(Photo: Katherine Hemmings/Twinkle Adventures)

You can also find more from Hemmings in her book Being Ginger, which she wrote and illustrated. The book is a collection of short story comics all about living life as a ginger, and you can find the official description below. You can check out the book on her Etsy page.

View this post on Instagram Have some Squirrel Girl for #squirrelawarenessday 🐿🐿🐿 📸 @twinkle.adventures A post shared by Katherine Hemmings (@kittyscosplay94) on Jan 21, 2020 at 2:07pm PST

"Being Ginger is a collection of over 50 short diary comics all about the troubles, funny moments, and awkward positions that gingers get put through, all drawn and written by Katherine Hemmings. All of the stories are true to life experiences from the writer's life, or inspiration captured from fellow haired friends.

It is perfect for those people looking for an insight into the life of us rare creatures, or for fellow gingers who want to giggle at the relatableness and feel like they are not alone in their unique interactions with society."

You can also find more of Doreen in The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Vol. 12, which is written by Ryan North and drawn by Derek Charm with a cover by Erica Henderson. You can find the official description for it below.

"To all things, an ending! As the finale of Ryan North’s run begins, Brain Drain is missing! And the hitherto invincible Doreen Green will have to face certain defeat to save him! It’s the nuttiest Squirrel Girl story ever as lives hang in the balance, narrative threads are resolved, shocking reveals are, um, revealed — and the greatest villains in Marvel history team up to take out the one thing that’s stood in their way: Doreen! We’re talking big bads like Doctor Doom here, people! Will Squirrel Girl survive? Friendship, explosions and friendships forged during explosions — it all comes down to this!"

You can find The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Vol. 12 and the rest of the series on ComiXology or at your local comic shop, many of which are doing curbside pickup or shipping to your house.

What do you think of this awesome Squirrel Girl cosplay? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.