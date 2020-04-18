New Ghost Rider Fan Art Has Us Hyped for Johnny Blaze's MCU Debut

✖

Sooner or later, Johnny Blaze is bound to join the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. Arguably one of the biggest cult favorites to come from the Marvel mythos — sorry, Moon Knight — the character has grown even more in popularity within the past few years. We've seen some fan artists turn John Wick star Keanu Reeves into the Spirit of Vengeance and now, another fiery piece of fan art has surfaced that has us wanting the character back in live-action stat.

Coming from the wildly popular Instagram fan artist @spdrmnkyxxiii, Blaze's bad-boy persona is on full display with his all-black costume. All blazed up, the character's carrying his signature chains while sporting black jeans and a tee — both, of which, are on fire. Better yet, his leather jacket his the iconic shoulder spikes so yeah, let's get this version of Ghost Rider in the MCU stat.

It wasn't too long ago when one iteration of the character was supposed to get his own television show. Robbie Reyes — the version of Ghost Rider first introduced on ABC's Agents of SHIELD played by Terminator: Dark Fates' Gabriel Luna — was once set to get his own series on Hulu that'd tie in with Helstrom and a few other unannounced "Adventure Into Fear" projects. After Marvel Studios assumed control of Marvel Television, that overarching project was scrapped, leaving only Helstrom to get developed.

Though the Ghost Rider series was canceled, Luna previously told us he doesn't consider the book entirely closed when it comes to a reprisal later on down the line.

"I was gearing up for Ghost Rider for some time, a few years now, just on hold, waiting," Luna previously told ComicBook.com. "So I guess there's not much hope holding out. I think it's mainly, I know maybe there's still couple of pages that are ... the binding of the book is not really closed. But for me, personally, I think that, you leave it where it was. We put our heart into it and I'm really happy because I think a lot of people, I'm happy that there's a whole generation of young people, [they know] Ghost Rider is Robbie Reyes. And I think that won't change, whether we do another show or not. I think that that's something that'll always make me very proud. So you just leave that where it is. I'm really excited to see what the future holds and what we're working on now and see what happens."

When and where do you think Johnny Blaze will end up popping up? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

