‘Avengers 4’: Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Arrives in Atlanta for Reshoots

Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Hemsworth, now shooting the in-the-works Men in Black revival, is headed back to Atlanta for reshoots on Marvel Studios' Avengers 4.

"We got Morocco, a little bit of Italy, a little bit of Paris," Hemsworth said in a video shared to his Instagram story (above). "But first, we're going to Atlanta for some Avengers additional photography. It's gonna be fun."

The massive blockbuster, again bringing together all of Earth's mightiest heroes to avenge and undo the damage inflicted by alien warmonger Thanos (Josh Brolin), headed back in front of cameras for final reshoots to finish the movie.

"We're not just doing reshoots, we're going to finish the movie, which we really didn't get to finish totally when we left it last year," Hulk star Mark Ruffalo told The Marvelists podcast.

Ruffalo said returning Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo are still figuring out the film as more and more pieces fall into place for the not-yet-licked picture.

"I don't even know that they really know exactly," Ruffalo said of the Russos and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

"Some of it is happening while we're there. It's pretty amazing. And we'll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It's a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we're still working on it."

Hemsworth's Thor is expected to play a big role in Avengers 4 as he did in Infinity War, which saw the Asgardian Avenger set out into the far reaches of space with new Guardians of the Galaxy allies Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) to forge a Thanos-killing weapon crafted by blacksmith Eitri (Peter Dinklage).

Thor, seeking vengeance for the deaths of adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and best friend Heimdall (Idris Elba), forwent taking his killshot on Thanos in favor of driving the Stormbreaker into Thanos' chest instead of his head — allowing the wounded Thanos to snap his fingers, using the full force of the combined Infinity Stones to annihilate half of all life in the universe.

Hemsworth reteams with his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson for the F. Gary Gray-directed Men in Black revival, out June 14, 2019.

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019. You