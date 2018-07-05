‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Fan Gives Bill Foster the Goliath Suit He Deserves

Reddit user u/greenglass4d3 shared a mockup depicting a younger, late '80s Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) suited up and ready for action as the super-growing Goliath.

A biochemist and colleague of original Ant-Man Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Foster and Pym developed Project G.O.L.I.A.T.H. together which allowed Foster to reach a personal-best of 21 feet. The pair ultimately suffered a falling out and would only reunite decades later in Ant-Man and the Wasp, which brought the former friends together during a clash with Foster's surrogate daughter: the super-powered and matter-shifting Ava, a.k.a. Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

One draft of the script included a flashback that would have shown depicted Foster's record-setting growth, but director Peyton Reed said the scene was excised because it came as too much of a detour.

"We had a draft when Ava is recounting her backstory, and then there was a version where Bill was recounting a backstory," Reed told the Empire Film Podcast.

"At one point we were going to have one brief flashback with young Hank Pym and young Bill Foster where he reaches his 21 feet in trying [to grow]. And it just felt, narratively, it just was too much of a left turn. As much as we felt like it might get a big cheer from a small percentage of Marvel Comics fans, it just was too far a reach. But who knows for the future."

Having since mended his relationship with Pym, Foster could one day again harness the power of the Pym Particles and resurrect G.O.L.I.A.T.H., a direction Fishburne wouldn't mind exploring. "If it happens, if I get to suit up, great. If I don't get to suit up, at least I'm in the MCU," he told Den of Geek.

Fishburne admitted he wasn't an Ant-Man reader, but dubbed Foster "a cool character."

"I knew some of the story of Ant-Man. I knew, for example, I knew who Hank Pym was. I knew about the Pym Particles, and I knew about Janet van Dyne and Wasp. But I wasn't a reader of those books," Fishburne said. "I did know who they were peripherally just because I read all the other books. But I thought it was a such a great gift. It's a beautiful character. It's a beautiful way for me to enter into the universe."

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be available to own this October on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.