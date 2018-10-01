‘Avengers’ Star Samuel L. Jackson Reacts to Brett Kavanaugh and ‘Pulp Fiction’ Viral Video

A viral video that mashes up footage from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee with a scene from Quentin Tarantino's famed Pulp Fiction caught the eye of star Samuel L. Jackson.

Funny as hell, but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass!!! //t.co/rSHcrMzMUM — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 28, 2018

"Funny as hell, but there's nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass," Jackson wrote on Twitter Saturday when re-tweeting the video.

The video sees Kavanaugh pit against Jackson's short-tempered Jules Winnfield, who grows increasingly impatient with Kavanaugh and Senator Lindsey Graham. Jackson's tweet has since been liked more than 400,000 times and retweeted more than 100,000 times, after the video went viral with nearly eight million views.

Jackson made his long-anticipated return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as super-spy Nick Fury in Avengers: Infinity War, after last appearing in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

2019 marks a big year for Jackson, who co-stars alongside Brie Larson in the '90s-set Captain Marvel, out in March, before returning in Avengers 4 in May and re-teaming with longtime partner Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in Spider-Man: Far From Home in July.

Jackson told EW Captain Marvel acts as a sort of origin story for the future S.H.I.E.L.D. director, who pre-new millennium was a desk jockey green in the ways of extraterrestrial threats.

"The Nick Fury we meet is sort of a bureaucrat in an interesting sort of way," Jackson said. "He hadn't become jaded or a slave to the cynicism that we normally see. He sort of respects the people that are above him, more so than the Nick Fury that people are used to."

The star, 69, was de-aged through practical and digital means, shaving decades off a Fury who has yet to don his iconic eyepatch.

Fury will be drawn into a universe-spanning conflict when he meets Larson's cosmic superhero, which Jackson said comes as a "mind-changing, attitude-changing moment for him that leads him to become the person that we know."

Jackson most recently starred in Incredibles 2 and Life Itself, and will next headline M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable and Split sequel Glass in January. Captain Marvel opens March 8, followed by Avengers 4 May 3 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5, 2019.