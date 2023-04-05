Black Widow Avengers 60th Anniversary Funko Pop and Pin Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko's Marvel Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest 60th Anniversary Collection Pop and Pin sets continue with a Black Widow design with retro comic book style. Black Widow's first appearance in Marvel Comics occurred in Tales of Suspense #52 (April 1964). However, the look depicted on the Funko Pop first appeared in the late '70s. It comes bundled with a matching enamel pin, and you can pre-order yours here on Amazon (exclusive) for $20.99.

The Black Widow Avengers 60th Anniversary Funko Pop and Pin set follows Black Panther, Thor, and Iron Man in the collection. Those figures are available via the following links:

Retro Black Panther Funko Pop with Pin ($24.99) – Pre-order on Amazon

Retro Thor Funko Pop with Pin ($19.99) – Order on Amazon

Retro Iron Man Funko Pop with Pin ($19.84) – Order on Amazon

While we're on the subject of the 60th anniversary of the Avengers, you might want to check out the Captain America Comic Cover Funko Pop that dropped yesterday. It's based on Avengers #4 (1964), which marks the first appearance of Captain America in the Silver Age of comics. It's also the issue that saw Cap join the Avengers.

Hasbro also released an Iron Man Marvel Legends figure this week that's based on Tony Stark's Iron Man Mark 1 / Model 01 armor as it first appeared in Tales of Suspense #39 (1959). Details about that figure can be found right here.