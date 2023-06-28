Casetify x Marvel Spider-Man Collection For iPhone and Android Launches Tonight

CASETiFY, purveyors of high-end iPhone / Android cases and accessories, has partnered with iconic brands such as Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Pokemon in the past, but their first collab with Marvel might be the best yet. Behold the Spider-Man and Venom collection, which will include cases and accessories for the iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel Android phones, AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirTags, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, MagSafe wallets, MagSafe battery pack cases, phone straps, MacBooks and iPads.

Highlights of the collection include Spider-Man and Venom mask and suit designs on CASETiFY's Impact, Ultra Impact, Mirror, Clear, and Bounce Cases. There's also a Venom AirPods Max Case and a Spider-Man AirPods Case with 3D spider web design. You can take a closer look at the entire range in the gallery below.

The CASETiFY x Marvel Spider-Man collection will be available to purchase starting tonight June 28th / 29th at 9pm PT / 12am ET if you signed up for priority access here at the CASETiFY website. Everyone else will have to wait until 1am PT / 4am ET. Note that you can still sign up for priority access at the time of this update. Pricing details haven't been revealed, but you can check out the lineups for their previous Co-Lab partnerships to get an idea.

The timing of the CASETiFY Spider-Man collection is no coincidence. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been killing it in the box office, and this lineup is tapping into the excitement. That said, you can keep up with the latest news about the animated film right here. You can also get your pre-order in for the Blu-ray releases.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.