Funko's Captain America Build-A-Scene Series Continues With Iron Man

Funko's Marvel Avengers Assemble and Victory Shawarma Build-A-Scene waves were six Pop affairs, with a new figure launching roughly every other month over the course of a year. The latest Amazon-exclusive installment is inspired by the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War and will include a whopping 12 Pop figures when all is said and done. Funko has released them at a rapid pace. Vision, Hawkeye, Black Panther, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Bucky Barnes, War Machine, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, and Falcon have already been released, and now a fairly uninspired Iron Man is joining as the 11th installment.

You can pre-order the Civil War Iron Man Funko Pop here on Amazon now. We'll take the recently released Avengers Tower Iron Man Funko Pop over this one any day, but if you're already 10 Pops deep into this collection, it's a must have. That said, previous releases in the Marvel Build-A-Scene Captain America: Civil War collection are as follows:

Note that a base is involved with these figures, so it seems as though you are going to need a huge amount of space (and cash) to display this series properly when it is finally completed. As for the rest of the Funko Pops in the collection, we expect to see Captain America concluding the the list of 12. Speaking of looking forward to Captain America, Anthony Mackie's first time headlining a film in the role is on the way...

Sam Wilson Returns in Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America; Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross; Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley; Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres; and Tim Blake Nelson as Dr. Samuel Sterns/The Leader, reprising his role from The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Sabra in the film. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah.

Captain America 4, which is now known as Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on August 26th, 2024.