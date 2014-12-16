Marvel And Stephen King Announce Dark Tower: The Drawing Of The Three – House Of Cards #1

Marvel and Stephen King today announced the next installment of the Dark Tower comic book adaptation, Dark Tower: The Drawing of the Three – House of Cards, beginning in March 2015. The series is written by Peter David (Spider-Man 2099) & Robin Furth (The Dark Tower: A Complete Concordance) and drawn by Piotr Kowalski (Marvel Knights: Hulk).

Here's the series description from the press release:

The troubled streets of New York City pulse with the beat of desolation and crime. Among the dissidents of the city is Eddie Dean a troubled young man gifted with the ability to open doors to other worlds has smuggled narcotics from Nassau to New York City, but now Eddie has to escape a packed airplane guarded by armed Custom Agents! How will Eddie avoid prison and yet also fulfill his contract with the dangerous mobster Balazar? The answer lies in Mid-World, and with a dying gunslinger named Roland!

"In the latest chapter of King's epic tale there are some fascinating connections being made within the Dark Tower mythos, expanding on the histories of the characters and revealing their twisted 'family tree,' says series Editor Mark Paniccia, via the release. "Fans will get a real thrill as we discover what kind of role Eddie Dean plays in Roland Deschain's plans to bring the tower down."

Stephen King's The Dark Tower: The Drawing of the Three – House of Cards #1 will go on sale in March.

STEPHEN KING'S THE DARK TOWER:

THE DRAWING OF THE THREE – HOUSE OF CARDS #1

Written by ROBIN FURTH & PETER DAVID

Art by PIOTR KOWALSKI

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

On Sale March 2015!