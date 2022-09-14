Marvel Fan Art Shows John Krasinki Leading the MCU's Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios has officially brought the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Doctor Strange and America Chavez travel to universe 838, they encounter the Illuminati, a team that consists of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Karl Mordo (Chiwtel Ejiofor), Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The entire Illuminati team (minus Mordo) perishes at the hands of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), so you'd think that this would be the last that we would see these actors as these characters. But with the multiverse being utilized so heavily, the possibilities are endless. One fan thinks that Krasinski could return as Mr. Fantastic in the main MCU and he has some ideas of who could join him.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii has released a cool piece of fan art that shows the actor leading the super group. His idea of who could play the Fantastic Four includes Emily Blunt as the Invisible Woman, Dacre Montgomery as the Human Torch, and an undisclosed actor as the Thing. The fan art gives them white and blue super suits and it looks pretty fantastic to say the least. You can check out the fan art below!

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

