Marvel Star Florence Pugh’s Viral Instagram Show “Cooking With Flo” Returns

Florence Pugh is back to making cooking shows on Instagram and fans are having a blast seeing the videos again. Last year, the Black Widow star decided to bring out the wooden spoons and entertain her followers. Well, the people on the platform couldn’t get enough of her down-to-Earth musings while preparing delicious meals. It became a highlight of many weeks on social media. With her recent appearance on Hawkeye, the Pugh fever is just as high now. So, it only makes sense to dust off the apron and let people see what she’s cooking up this week. MCU fans certainly took notice as she’s been trending on the platform for more than a day. Check out some of the best posts about her culinary skills down below.

Not too long ago, Pugh talked to ComicBook.com and opened up about what the future holds for Yelena Belova.

https://twitter.com/yelenaspugh/status/1487237741557555205?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn’t even any conversation of whether there’d be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena,” Pugh said of that post-credits tease from Black Widow. “It was just like, ‘Get involved, get stuck in.’ And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I’ve got major shoes to fill. It’s just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett’s [Johansson] changed the conversation about her character.”

“And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way,” Pugh added. “How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that’s going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett’s footsteps in that way, changing it.”

https://twitter.com/_amantedelcine_/status/1487390171561664516?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/noradominick/status/1487244888806772740?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/safepugh/status/1487246115267391496?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Rose_Matafeo/status/1487256340321947650?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/badpostpugh/status/1487395197231132675?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/GeekZoneGZ/status/1487243858815639554?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/ShangChiTheGOAT/status/1487281339623636993?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

