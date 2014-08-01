Marvel Funko Pop Guardians of the Galaxy Benatar Set Continues With Rocket Raccoon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Over the last few years, Funko has partnered with Amazon on several exclusive Marvel sets that combine Deluxe Pop figures into a display piece. This series is exclusive to Walmart, but the concept is the same. Over the course of the year, Funko will release six Pop figures of Guardians of the Galaxy / Avengers characters seated in the Benatar spaceship. When combined, your favorite heroes will look like they're ready to enjoy the Cosmic Rewind roller coaster that's opening at EPCOT this year. Coincidence? Probably not.

The first figure in the series was Star-Lord, which was followed by Mantis, Drax, Gamora and the newest addition – Rocket Raccoon. That leaves Groot as the final Funko Pop in this Avengers: Infinity War set. You can pre-order the current lineup of figures in the series via the links below.

The new collection follows other Amazon-exclusive Marvel Funko Pop series like Victory Shawarma, Avengers Assemble, Year of the Shield, and Beyond Amazing.

Dont forget that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is on the way, and it has Marvel fans primed and ready for both a fun ride – and a heartbreaking one. Gunn has made it clear that this will be the end of the ride for his Guardians saga:

"The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me," Gunn posted on the final day of principal photography. "It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters – that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love." He also added that the "last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring back Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). The film will also introduce Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role – which rumors indicate could be The High Evolutionary.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 1 & 2 are now streaming on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates, but are expected sometime in 2022.