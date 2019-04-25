Marvel Infinity Saga Prop Replica Series Continues With Loki's Scepter

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has launched the second of six collectibles in their Infinity Saga Relics Series, each with an Infinity Stone that will fit into the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet that will be released on October 19th. The lineup continues today with Loki's Scepter, and will continue with the Aether Container, The Orb, Eye of Agamotto in the coming weeks.

Loki's Scepter replica includes a light-up Mind Stone and special packaging. It measures 2'' W x 2'' D x 40'' L. It's available to order here at shopDisney for $119.99 (free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC). The Tesseract replica includes a light-up Space Stone and you can pick it up here at shopDisney for $99.99 . Keep tabs on shopDisney's Marvel page to pick up the rest of the Infinity Saga relics as they are released on the schedule outlined below.

As noted, you'll need to collect the entire series for the Infinity Stones that will power up the Nano Gauntlet. That's what separates this Marvel replica collection from options like Hasbro's Marvel Legends Eye of Agamotto. It's also the reason why you'll have to consider spending $100 on a blue cube when you can buy similar lights on Amazon that can display multiple colors for around $20.

If this doesn't sound reasonable to you, consider picking up Hasbro's wearable Marvel Legends Nano Gauntlet replica here at GameStop on sale for $99.99. You can get your removable Infinity Stones for a fraction of the price of the full Infinity Saga Relics collection. It also features lights, sounds, and more.