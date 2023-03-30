Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary Iron Man Mark 1 Armor Figure Is On Sale Now

The Avengers first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1963, which means that the iconic team of superheroes is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Hasbro has plenty of figures on the way to mark the milestone, and one of them dropped today – Tony Stark's Iron Man in his bulky Mark 1 / Model 01 armor. It faithfully recreates the look of the character as he first appeared in Tales of Suspense #39.

The 6-inch Avengers 60th anniversary The Invincible Iron Man Model 1 figure includes alternate fists, two blast effects, and smoke trails. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $27.99 (free US shipping on orders $59+ and 10% off in-stock items via our exclusive link). It is expected to arrive in August. The figure should also be available here on Amazon soon.

Earlier this month, Hasbro revealed classic Marvel Comics version of Hawkeye with Sky Cycle, a super articulated Black Widow, and a Bucky Barnes Captain America for this Avengers 60th anniversary collection, and we will be sure to bring you pre-order information when it becomes available.

