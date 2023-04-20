Marvel Legends Super-Adaptoid 12-Inch Figure Added to Avengers 60th Anniversary Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Avengers first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1963, which means that the iconic team of superheroes is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Hasbro has plenty of Marvel Legends figures on the way to mark the milestone, and the collection expanded today with the launch of a Super-Adaptoid figure that stands at a whopping 12-inches tall!

Super-Adaptoid first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1966 withTales of Suspense #82. The android supervillain was created by the terrorist organization Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) using a piece of the Cosmic Cube (which later became the Tesseract). The Super-Adaptoid has the ability to copy the powers of any superhero it comes into contact with, which explains why this figure includes green variations of Captain America's shield and Thor's hammer. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now fior $69.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Details about other recently released Marvel Legends figures can be found below.

This Marvel Legends Avengers 60th anniversary figure of Tony Stark's Iron Man in his bulky Mark 1 / Model 01 armor faithfully recreates the look of the character as he first appeared in Tales of Suspense #39. The 6-inch figure includes alternate fists, two blast effects, and smoke trails. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $27.99. The figure is also available to pre-order here on Amazon.

Hasbro recently revealed classic Marvel Comics version of Hawkeye with Sky Cycle, a super articulated Black Widow, and a Bucky Barnes Captain America for this Avengers 60th anniversary collection, and we will be sure to bring you pre-order information for those figures when they become available.

Hasbro also recently added a new Marvel Legends figure of Scarlet Witch based on her appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it includes the Darkhold as an accessory! The Darkhold aka "The Shiatra Book of the Damned" or "The Book of Sins," was created when the Elder God Chthon wrote down his evil spells, and it features prominently in WandaVision and The Multiverse of Madness.

In addition to the Darkhold, the Scarlet Witch figure also includes magic effects pieces and a pretty solid likeness of Elizabeth Olsen. The figure will be a Target exclusive set to launch at some point in the fall of 2023.

Finally, Hasbro recently launched a huge wave of figures based on the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and you can find all of the details right here. The collection will include the following figures: