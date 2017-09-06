Marvel Reveals Salvador Larrocca’s Welcome Home Variants

Marvel is offering a sneak peek at the latest project by esteemed artist, Salvador Larrocca.

In January, Marvel will unveil Larrocca's interlocking Welcome Home Variants. 20 variant covers of popular Marvel titles rendered by Larrocca will be showcased throughout the month of January. However, gaining each variant is crucial as they connect to form one grand image.

"What are your favorite Marvel Super Heroes standing in line for? We're not telling!" says Marvel SVP Sales & Marketing, David Gabriel. "You'll have to wait until we reveal the final covers in the set. In the meantime, take a look at these gorgeous covers from Salvador Larrocca!"

Throughout the month of January, Larrocca's Welcome Home Variants will be found on the following Marvel titles:

ALL-NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

ALL-NEW X-MEN #37

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13

AMAZING X-MEN #15

ANGELA: ASGARD'S ASSASSIN #2

ANT-MAN #1

AVENGERS #40

DAREDEVIL #12

DEADPOOL #40

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #23

INHUMAN #11

LEGENDARY STAR-LORD #7

ROCKET RACCOON #7

S.H.I.E.L.D. #2

SUPERIOR IRON MAN #4

THOR #4

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1

UNCANNY X-MEN #30

WOLVERINES #1