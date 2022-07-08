Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pop Lineup Adds Zeus

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters today, so it's no surprise that Funko is ready with a new Pop figure to add to the wave that launched back in April. Russel Crowe's Zeus was noticeably absent from that wave, but they've remedied that today with a Funko Pop

The first wave of of Thor: Love and Thunder Funko Pop figures included Thor, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie, Gorr, Miek, Korg, and the Thor on Goat Boat Super Deluxe Pop Ride in the common lineup alongside a collection of Pop Keychains.

If you want to see what the critics are saying about Thor: Love and Thunder, you can check out a roundup right here. ComicBook's own Jenna Anderson stresses that Love and Thunder swings for the fences, but not every hit is a home run:

"Love and Thunder wholeheartedly works to subvert those expectations at essentially every single turn, and it becomes a more compelling, if slightly more disheveled, film because of it. At its best, Thor: Love and Thunder is unabashedly big-hearted and gleefully outrageous – even if it occasionally gets crushed by the execution of its own ambitions."

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, and Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theaters now.