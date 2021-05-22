You Can Turn Yourself Into MODOK With New Instagram Filter

✖

Marvel's MODOK is now streaming and is quickly becoming a hit on social media. As part of the show's release this weekend, Hulu and Instagram have teamed up for a special filter that'll turn you into the iconic Marvel baddie. MODOK star Patton Oswalt revealed the news Friday, sharing a snapshot he took of himself using the filter.

To use it, head over to Instagram, pull up the Stories camera and scroll through the options. Eventually, you should run into the MODOK option. If you don't, you can click here on your mobile device and it should automatically pull it up for you.

The Oswalt and Jordan Blum-led series has been a hit with critics and fans alike, earning the coveted Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh badge with an 88-percent positive rating. Audiences aren't too far behind either, as the site's Audience Score follows just a bit behind at 83-percent Fresh. "Though its tendency toward too-muchness may test some viewers' patience, slick stop-motion, a killer voice cast, and a seemingly endless well of jokes make MODOK an entertainingly chaotic diversion," the site's "Critics Consensus" reads.

Every episode of the show's first season is now available to stream, and Blum has said if fans want the show to continue with a second season, they should let Hulu know.

"Keep tweeting at Hulu. With the ending, we joked with Hulu like, 'Look, it's gonna...their fate is up to you literally. Like, it's life and death stakes for you to pick up the show now,'" the writer previously told us. "So yeah, let 'em know if you like it, you know. Hopefully, just tell people to watch and you know, I'm feeling good hopefully we'll get a second season."

All 10 episodes of MODOK hit Hulu on May 21st. If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet you can try it out here.

