Ms. Marvel Disney+ Series Delivers Its First Funko Pop

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+, and it's currently sitting on a near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Indeed, Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellania) MCU debut is big hit with fans and critics alike, and we can expect to see a lot more of her in the future. We can also expect to see a lot of Ms. Marvel Funko Pops, starting with the one pictured here.

The first Ms. Marvel Funko Pop based on the Disney+ series has been officially revealed, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $11.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22) and via Amazon. A Ms. Marvel Pocket Pop keychain is also available via the EE link for $5.99. A Diamond Collection version of Ms. Marvel will launch as a Hot Topic exclusive, and you'll be able to grab one here soon.

Note that Hasbro recently released a Ms. Marvel action figure in their Marvel Legends lineup, and it's part of the Infinity Ultron Build-A-Figure wave. All of the details are available right here.

The Ms. Marvel cast includes Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. From head writer Bisha K. Ali (Marvel's Loki), episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life, the upcoming Batgirl), Meera Menon (You), and Oscar-winning documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face).

The official synopsis for Ms Marvel reads: "An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+ now. You can check out Aaron Perine's ComicBook.com review right here. He writes:

"The Marvels might be just around the corner, but Kamala is going to be a star before that adventure lifts off next year. Ms. Marvel lays a great foundation for the character among casual audiences. Who is she? Well, the Disney+ show argues that she's a hero and a pretty awesome one at that."