New Marvel Legends Avengers 2-Packs: Gray Hulk, Bruce Banner, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Doom

Hasbro is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Avengers with a pair of Marvel Legends action figure 2-packs that feature Gray Hulk with Dr. Bruce Banner and Captain Marvel (Monica Rambeau) with Doctor Doom. Pre-orders for both packs are live now, and you'll find all of the details below.

Marvel Legends Captain Marvel and Doctor Doom 2-Pack ($49.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth (automatic free US shipping on orders $59+ with 10% off in-stock items via EE link): Monica Rambeau's Captain Marvel from Secret Wars faces off against Doctor Doom in a set that includes six accessories like alternate hands and an unmasked Doctor Doom head.

Marvel Legends Gray Hulk and Dr. Bruce Banner 2-Pack ($59.99) Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth (automatic free US shipping on orders $59+ with 10% off in-stock items via EE link): The figures in this set are inspired by their appearance in Marvel's Incredible Hulk comics, specifically the cover of Hulk #1. It includes accessories like glasses for Dr. Banner and a pipe, alternate hands, and an alternate head for Hulk.

Note that Hasbro released an Avengers 60th anniversary Marvel Legends Iron Man figure last week, and they have teased other releases in the collection that include a 2-pack of Thor with The Destroyer, Hawkeye with Sky Cycle, a super articulated Black Widow, and a Bucky Barnes Captain America. Stay tuned for pre-order drops for those figures. When they arrive, you'll be able to find the details right here.

On a related note, Hasbro recently debuted a Marvel Legends wave of figures based on the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and it includes loads of variants like Cyborg Spider-Woman, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk, Peter B. Parker, Miles Morales, and more. We suspect that pre-orders for those figures will be dropping soon, so stay tuned to this page for updates.