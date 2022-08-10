New Marvel Legends Disney+ Pre-Orders: Khonshu BAF, Loki, WandaVision, and More

Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends livestream packed in a bunch of fantastic new figures based on Disney+ shows Wandavision, Loki, and What If? with an opportunity to add Khonshu from Moon Knight with the Build-A-Figure pieces that are included in the wave. A breakdown of these new figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Note that all of these figures will be available to pre-order beginning tomorrow, August 11th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. You should be able to find them all here at Entertainment Earth immediately after the launch (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22), and additional pre-order links will be added when they become available.

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE IRON MAN / $24.99: "In an alternate reality, Iron Man is one of many heroes to succumb to the global zombie infection. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE IRON MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's grim new look from the zombie episode of Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure and 4 accessories."

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AGENT JIMMY WOO / $24.99: "Agent Jimmy Woo arrives in Westview to investigate the strange energy field surrounding the town. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES AGENT JIMMY WOO figure. This quality 6-inch scale Jimmy Woo figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the fan-favorite character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Wandavision on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 1 accessory (an alternate hand so fans can recreate Agent Woo's sleight-of hand magic trick from the series!) and 2 Build-A-Figure parts."

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLASSIC LOKI / $24.99: "The epitome of Loki potential! Powerful, carefree, and mischievous, this Loki's decisions led to a long life, but that didn't come without its own baggage. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CLASSIC LOKI figure. This quality 6-inch scale Classic Loki figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 5 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE SCARLET WITCH / $24.99: "Infected by the zombie virus sweeping the globe, Wanda Maximoff is kept in captivity by her former lover, the Vision. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ZOMBIE SCARLET WITCH figure. This quality 6-inch scale Scarlet Witch figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in the zombie episode of Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 2 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HE-WHO-REMAINS / $24.99: "A ruler. A conqueror. Creator of all. Controller of all. At the end, is only He Who Remains. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HE-WHO-REMAINS figure. This quality 6-inch scale He-Who-Remains figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 1 accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HOWARD THE DUCK / $24.99: "When an alternate Thor turns Earth into an intergalactic tourist destination, Howard the Duck arrives to join in the festivities. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HOWARD THE DUCK figure. This quality 6-inch scale Howard the Duck figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 2 accessories (including Scott Lang's head, as seen in the zombie episode of What If?) and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RED SKULL / $24.99: "The Red Skull sets his HYDRA forces against the Allies' lone super-soldier, Captain Margaret "Peggy" Carter. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES Red Skull figure. This quality 6-inch scale Red Skull figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' What If? on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 1 accessory and 1 Build-A-Figure part."