Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 2-Movie Collector's Edition Blu-ray Is Out Now With a Deal

It's safe to say that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been a massive critical and commercial success. In fact, the follow-up to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will likely go down as one of the best superhero movies ever made. That said, many fans already picked it up on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD since the launch but, a 2-movie Spider-Verse Collector's Edition is now shipping here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a 25% discount ($89.99). The set includes both films in 4K Ultra HD along with the following bonus items:

7 inch Vinyl Record with 2 songs from across the Spider-Verse: "Calling" by Metro Boomin and "Am I Dreaming" by Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, Roisee

Comic book art cards

Replica of Miles Sketchbook

3D packaging

Limited Edition

Launches today, November 14th, just in time for holiday gift-giving.

If the current $89.99 asking price for the Collector's Edition is too rich for your blood, you can find details on the previously announced Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Blu-ray options below, followed by a list of special features.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Special Features 4K UHD, BLU-RAY, AND DIGITAL:

Blu-ray, 4K UHD and Digital Exclusives: Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs Deleted Scene: Miguel Calling "I'mma Do My Own Thing" Interdimensional Destiny Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions Designing Spiders and Spots Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse Escape from Spider-Society Across the Comics-Verse Lyric Videos Filmmaker Commentary

Also Includes: Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie Raising a Hero Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast



DVD

Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie

Raising a Hero

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast

In his review for ComicBook.com, Kofi Outlaw had the following to say about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is nothing less than the most ambitious and visually-stunning Spider-Man story ever told onscreen – and it's not even close. There are numerous shifts in animation style (and beyond that format) in order to distinguish the universes of the Spider-Verse as their own unique realities. Each animated style is so visually rich and dense with details that it is nearly impossible for the eye to even fully adjust to, let alone discern all of the gorgeous details and/or Easter eggs buried in each frame. In that way, Across the Spider-Verse is a film that is already front-loaded with the need to rewatch it, if only to fully appreciate the feat in visuals and design that it is."

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to own and stream now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.