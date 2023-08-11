Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Original Score Is Now Available On Vinyl

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The sequel to 2018's Oscar-award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film, is a masterpiece and an instant classic. Accolades for the film extend to the work of Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, who met the substantial challenge of creating music for an eclectic multiverse filled with spider people. That said, fan can now experience this musical adventure on a double vinyl release.

The 2-LP set includes pressed kaleidoscopic orange and purple marbled LPs, a soft-touch gatefold jacket with spot gloss, a double-sided collectible poster and two printed sleeves with custom art, and an 8-page art booklet featuring liner notes from Daniel Pemberton and art from the film. You can order and exclusive The Spot variant here at Barnes & Noble and the standard edition here on Amazon and here at Urban Outfitters priced at $41.98 – $44.99.

"The Spider-Verse is the only place I can combine electronics, record scratching, an orchestra, a goose, a punk rock band, hip-hop beats, whistling and opera and have it not feel weird," Pemberton said in a statement. "As well as adapting and expanding on the musical themes and sounds of the first film, there is an avalanche of new sonics and motifs for all the characters and worlds, greatly expanding how this very unique universe sounds and connects together. Like everyone else involved with this incredible piece of cinema, I have tried to push the boundaries of what a superhero film score can be to hopefully create music like nothing you've heard before."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Original Score) Vinyl Tracklist:

Disc: 1

Across the Spider-Verse (Intro) Spider-Woman (Gwen Stacy) Vulture Meets Culture Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) Guggenheim Assemble The Right to Remain Silent Across the Titles My Name Is... Miles Morales



Disc: 2

Back Where It All Started Miles Sketchbook Under the Clocktower Spider-Man India (Pavitr Prabhakar) Mumbattan Madness Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown) Spot Holes 2 Indian Teamwork



Disc: 3

Welcome to Nueva York (Earth-928) Spider Society Canon Event All Stations – Stop Spider-Man Nueva York Train Chase



Disc: 4

The Go Home Machine Falling Apart The Anomaly Five Months Across the Spider-Verse (Start a Band)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is now available to watch on Digital. Blu-ray options are available to order with a release date set for September 5th.