Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus Inflatable Costumes Are On Sale Now For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Halloween is months away, but we have a feeling that Jazwares' new Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus inflatable costumes have already won it. Inflatable T. rex costumes have been all over the Internet in recent years, but these officially licensed Marvel versions are more memetastic than ever. That said, there's a good chance that finding one is going to be difficult in September or October, so you'll want to get your order in while you have a chance. All of the details you need can be found below.

Jazwares Marvel Spider-Rex Inflatable Adult Costume ($99.99) – Pre-order at GameStop (ships in early October): Based on the Spider-Rex character that makes its first appearance in Edge of Spider-Verse #1 from Marvel Comics, this inflatable costume includes a battery operated fan and detailed claw gloves that you can use to "defend the Savage Land from Venomosaurus".

Jazwares Marvel Venomosaurus Inflatable Adult Costume ($99.99) Pre-order at GameStop (ships in early October): Bond with Venom and a T-Rex to become the MARVEL Universe's newest character Venomosaurus. This Venom inspired dinosaur roars to life through fan-operated inflatable nylon. Venom's signature emblem is printed below a clear window to provide clear visibility beneath the costume snout. The inflatable costume includes a pair of detailed Venomosaurus clawed gloves to complete the look. Collect this new Venomosaurus inflatable costume and rule the Savage Land."

The Spider-Rex and Venomosaurus costumes are part of the year-long Spider-Man 60th anniversary Beyond Amazing collection, which has included everything from Funko Pops to highly collectible watches.

You can check out our review of Edge of Spider-Verse #1 right here. Our own Nicole Drum is hoping for better things ahead:

"Overall, Edge of Spider-Verse #1 isn't a bad comic. The art throughout is solid, if at times very "Marvel" in style save for the Spider-Noir story which is just exquisite. The issue also doesn't exactly cloak its threat to tease you along. You get a sense of what is coming even if the full story isn't fully formed, which makes sense given that there are a few more issues to go and more characters to introduce into the chaos. The real challenge here is the approach of having brief, separate stories that often get lost in the tediousness of these event things. Lead-in series have a lot of ground to cover and that means a lot of risk of being too much. That's the case here. Hopefully, things will improve going forward."