Surfing the Solicits: Browsing Secret-y and Warsiest of Marvel’s July Releases

Ever look at a solicitation and wonder if anyone else noticed the characters, plot hints, or Easter eggs that you picked up on? Well, we've done just that for some of Marvel's July releases so join us as we surf the solicits for you lovely comic fans out there.

SECRET WARS #5 (OF 8)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (w) • ESAD RIBIC (a)

The fifth issue of Marvel's upcoming Secret Wars event miniseries features a great cover from Alex Ross and the simple solicitation text "Owen Reece died for our sins!" What does this cover and that text bode for the mini? Well, that involves a bit of a story.

In the original Secret Wars published by Marvel in 1984 and 1985, an all-powerful being named the Beyonder kidnapped a selection of Marvel heroes and villains and transported them to "Battleworld," a planet created by the Beyonder in another galaxy. The Beyonder wished to see the heroes and villains fight for…reasons.

Ultimately, Doctor Doom stole the power of the Beyonder and seemingly was in a position to conquer the universe as its ultimate master. Unfortunately for Doom, it turned out that he had great difficulty in controlling such immeasurable power and in the midst of a struggle against the assembled heroes, the last vestige of the Beyonder reclaimed his power, and both he and Doctor Doom vanished… Only to eventually reappear but that's a story for another day.

What does this have to do with Alex Ross' cover and the solicitation text? Well, obviously the armored figure is Doom, a key figure in the original Secret Wars. That Jheri-curled figure in white with the glowing eyes seen in multiple incarnations on the left side of the cover? That's the Beyonder. This gives us a clear signal that the upcoming Secret Wars will in some way call back to the original story in a way that I for one had not anticipated. Up until this cover, I'd viewed the upcoming miniseries as a sort of universal and narrative house-cleaning of the sort that Crisis on Infinite Earths pioneered using merely the veneer of the Secret Wars title to lend it an air of legitimacy and piggybacking on the lingering fondness for the original Marvel event.

Diving further, let's unpack that "Owen Reece" reference. Who is Reece? Ever hear of the Molecule Man?

First appearing in issue 20 of Fantastic Four and created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the Molecule Man as originally conceived had the power to control matter and energy with the exception of organic molecules. Over time the Molecule Man's history and origin have become embellished to the point where he becomes difficult to discuss but let's touch on the most salient points. The Molecule Man was one of the villains in the original Secret Wars and during that event had his full potential made clear to him by Doctor Doom while Doom wielded the Beyonder's power. As a result of Doom's meddling, the Molecule Man was relieved of the self-doubt that prevented him from controlling ALL matter and energy which elevated him to the status of one of the single most powerful beings in the universe. It was also revealed that the nuclear accident that had given the Molecule Man his powers had opened a wormhole that had first given the Beyonder a view into the Marvel Universe that would pique his interest in the heroes and villains he would ultimately assemble on Battleworld.

In the follow-up miniseries Secret Wars II, it would be the Molecule Man who would stand with earth's heroes in opposing the Beyonder's attempt to destroy the universe. In the end, the Molecule Man would temporarily destroy the Beyonder ending his immediate danger to the universe. After that, things become much too complicated to relay here but it is worth mentioning that the Molecule Man has been seen relatively in the pages of New Avengers working with Doom on Doom's attempt to save the Multiverse.

Obviously, it appears that the Molecule Man will play a key role in the upcoming Secret Wars and it is worth noting that the flesh-toned face overlaying Doom's which is seemingly being ripped apart may in fact BE the Molecule Man. The sheering of the face in jagged lines away from its center is very likely a nod to the lightning bolt patterns that the Molecule Man's face is generally seen to sport.

Knowing all of this, I for one and much more excited for this miniseries!

SQUADRON SINISTER #2

MARC GUGGENHEIM (w) • CARLOS PACHECO (a/C)

This entry I find interesting since it is the Squadron Sinister versus the Frightful Four. What's interesting about that? It's the original Frightful Four from their earliest appearances in Fantastic Four with a team comprised of the Wingless Wizard, the Trapster, Sandman, and Medusa, wearing their classic Kirby-designed costumes!

In one respect, this is interesting because we'll be seeing a seemingly time-displaced version of the Frightful Four. In another, it begs the question of why Medusa has once again joined with this evil team when she'd only been a member previously due to a sort of amnesia she'd been experiencing. Further, one wonders how she will be appearing here when she seems to be busy elsewhere on Battleworld or if this is an alternate version of Medusa who will come into play elsewhere in the Secret Wars event.

Finally, there has been a rumor circulating which is barely worthy of acknowledgement but suggests that Marvel may be creating a separate universe for characters more at home in the Marvel of the 1960s. Could this help support that rumor? I sincerely doubt it and I wouldn't read into this, but others might.

Did you see anything worth noting in Marvel's July releases? Any hints, references, or Easter Eggs? Be sure to let us know!