The Future Arrives In New Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Clip

Marvel Entertainment has released a new clip from this Tuesday's "Spacetime" episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Agents respond to a strange 911 that came from a storekeeper. He was touched by a mysterious new Inhuman that gave the storekeeper visions of the future, which includes Hydra, Daisy and his own death.

Watch the sneak peek in the video below.

When Agent Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) gets a horrifying glimpse of the future, S.H.I.E.L.D. races to prove that fate is not fixed.

The episode was written by Maurissa Tancharoen & Jed Whedon and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

"Spacetime" episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will air Tuesday, April 5 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on the ABC Television Network.

Have you seen Dawn of Justice yet? If so, go rate it in the ComicBook.com Movie Database for a chance to win your very own Armored Batman figure!

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is now playing in theaters.