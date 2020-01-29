Kevin Smith Reunites with Will Ferrell and More at Sundance

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival began on January 23rd and is taking place in Utah until February 2nd. The event is one of the most prominent film festivals in the world and sees many celebrities in attendance. One person who is working the event this year is Kevin Smith, the director best known for helming films such as Clerks and Mallrats. Smith is currently on his fifth year working with IMDb to interview fellow actors and filmmakers at Sundance. Smith has taken to social media this week to share photos of some big reunions, including one with Will Ferrell, who appeared in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back in 2001.

Smith also posted a photo with Nicholas Braun, who appears in Smith's Red State, but is now known for playing Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession. Smith also shared photos with Andy Samberg, Camila Mendes, Joe Kerry, David Arquette, Aubrey Plaza, Toni Collette, Ron Howard, Carey Mulligan, Mila Kunis, Carrie Brownstein, and more.

You can check out the first set of photos in the post below:

“MARSHAL WILLENHOLLY REUNION! 26 years after my first trip to the #sundancefilmfestival, I’ve returned for a 5th year of interviewing my industry betters on behalf of the fine folks at @imdb! And yesterday, I got to see a guy I love both in movies and in real life - #willferrell! He’s up here with the movie #downhill so we had a mini #jayandsilentbobstrikeback reunion. Also talked to @andysamberg, @camimendes, @cristinmilioti and @maxbarbakow about their movie #palmsprings. Interviewed @uncle_jezzy, @yogahosers survivor @thesheertruth, @madabouteug, and @davidarquette about #spree. Gabbed with @plazadeaubrey, #christopherabbott, @sarahgadon, and #lawrencemichaellevine about #blackbear. Chatted up #tonicollette and @euros_lyn for #dreamhorse. And rapped with @realronhoward about his #paradisefire documentary (as well as #splash and #parenthood). I yap with more Sundance kids today and tomorrow, then head to #nyc on Tuesday for a little @latenightseth to hype the #jayandsilentbobreboot home video release. After that, I head up to #winnipeg and start the last month of the #rebootroadshow Tour! (Photos by @richpolk!),” Smith posted.

Here’s Smith's second batch of photos:

“COUSIN GREG! If you watch #succession on @hbo, you know @nicholasbraun plays the lovable Cousin Greg. But years back, Nic was Billy Ray in my movie #redstate! I ran into Nic while interviewing him and the cast and crew of #zola for @imdb up at #sundance2020! In addition to the Red State reunion, I got to talk to @boburnham, #careymulligan, and #emeraldfennell about @promisingyoungwoman. Chatted with #rodrigogarcia, #milakunis, and @glennclose about their addiction flick #fourgooddays. And got to take a pic with the hero of @harleyquinnsmith, @sleater_kinney and #portlandia legend @carrie_rachel, who was there with @st_vincent for their flick #thenowhereinn. Being around all these moviemakers makes me wanna make a movie! But first, I gotta finish touring the one I’ve already made! I head to @latenightseth tomorrow for some @jayandsilentbob Reboot airtime before flying to #winnipeg for the start of the last month of the #jayandsilentbobreboot Roadshow Tour! (Photos by @richpolk!),” he added.

“So great seeing you man!! Back at Sundance especially, where it all began with you,” Braun replied.

Currently, you can catch Smith's latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

