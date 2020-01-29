Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Arrested for Burglary and Methamphetamine Use

Former child star Shaun Weiss was arrested over the weekend for breaking into a car within a private residential garage and being under the influence of methamphetamine. Weiss is best known to fans for playing the hockey goalie Goldberg in 1992's The Mighty Ducks. He went on to star in both sequels to the film, as well as the Ben Stiller family comedy Heavyweights. Weiss was arrested in Marysville, California on Sunday morning just before 7 am. Police were called to a private residence where the homeowner had reported a burglary in progress, and they found Weiss in the homeowner's vehicle, having broken the passenger window to get inside.

"The investigation began when Officers were dispatched to the 600 Block of 11th St for a burglary in progress," reads a statement from the Marysville Police Department. "Officers arrived on scene and contacted the homeowner who advised he witnessed an unknown male inside his garage that did not belong there. The homeowner said he was the only person that lived at the residence and no one had permission to be inside. Officers made entry into the garage and observed a male subject inside of the homeowner's vehicle. Weiss forced entry to gain access into the vehicle by shattering a window."

The Marysville PD went on to explain that Weiss was identified by his driver's license after he was arrested and that he displayed symptoms of drug use at the time of his arrest.

"Weiss displayed symptoms of being under the influence of methamphetamine and said he did not reside at this residence. Weiss also said the vehicle he was filtering through was not his."

Weiss was booked at the Yuba County Jail for being under the influence of methamphetamine and residential burglary. He is being held on a $52,000 bond.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!