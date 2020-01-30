Fast & Furious 9 Releases Colorful, Smoke-Filled Poster

Earlier this week, Fast & Furious fans got to see all-new character posters for the upcoming F9, with the latest poster uniting the key cast members in one place as a series of brightly-colored plumes of smoke dominate the background. While it's unclear if this is merely another promotional image for the film or if this will be the official one-sheet for the film is unclear, with this weekend's release of an official trailer for the film possibly coinciding with the release of an official poster for it as well. F9 is slated to land in theaters on May 22nd.

Details about the film have been kept closely under wraps, though the first teaser for the initial trailer depicts Dom (Vin Diesel) and Lettie (Michelle Rodriguez) with their young son Brian. Something tells us that this glimpse into domesticity will be short-lived and that the former drag racers will embark on a death-defying mission, which could involve the military, terrorists, or bank robbers.

The new film sees the return of director Justin Lin, while Diesel, Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Lucas Black will be returning to reprise their roles from earlier entries in the series, while F9 will see the debuts of John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole in the franchise.

Two cast members we shouldn't be expecting to see return to the franchise in the film or in the series' foreseeable future are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Jason Statham. The pair had their own spinoff film with last year's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, with Johnson claiming that the goal of the franchise was to continue to expand it into a variety of adventures.

"The plan has always been for the Fast & Furious universe to grow and expand," Johnson previously explained. "As of now, we're not in Fast 9 because they're getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there's unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It's unfinished."

Between the financial success of Hobbs & Shaw and the ways it planted seeds for the spinoff's future, the film will surely get a sequel, though it has not yet been confirmed.

