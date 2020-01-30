Kevin Smith Visited Late Night with Seth Meyers and Wrote the Host a “Mini Stoner Sketch”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot became available on DVD and Blu-ray last week, and the film's director/star celebrated by paying a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Earlier this week, Smith took to Instagram to ask his followers what he should wear on the show. Now, Smith is back on the social media site to share details about the appearance. The director revealed that he's a huge fan of Meyers' show, so he decided to write the host a "mini stoner sketch" which lead to Meyers inviting Smith over for a late-night smoke sesh. You can check out the clip here or in the video below. Here's what Smith had to say about the episode on Instagram:

“I chose to go with the purple jacket for my Bucket List appearance on @latenightseth! I was there to promote @jayandsilentbob Reboot hitting home video (get it NOW on @amazonprimevideo or @itunes), but I’m also a *huge* fan of the show. I watch it every morning as I wake and bake. And of all the stuff on the show that makes me laugh, I love it most when @sethmeyers slips into his Southern Gentleman voice. It never fails to get me giggling. So before I went to #30rock last night, I blazed some @caviargoldmed #snoogans #indica and wrote a mini stoner sketch for Seth to perform that showcased his Southern Gentleman character," Smith began.

Smith added, "I rarely get to write for another writer, and I was nervous as Hell pulling out a script on a show that’s staffed with such sharp wits. So I was relieved when the scene played so well! It was not pre-planned or pre-approved, yet still Seth crushed it - even the '...a-sittin’' line, which delighted the shit out of me! On a recent #smodcast, I spoke with @samosier about how I don’t really know how to have fun anymore because I’m so blessed and breathe such rarified air in my career, it skews my barometer for fun in general. But *this* was fun to me! You can see the joy in my face. Felt like Seth enjoyed it too, but for me? It was Seven Minutes in Heaven, minus the closet and the kissing. This show’s so smart and I was worried I’d come off like a dumbass. Instead, I come off like a #sethmeyers fan-boy - which I’ve been for a long time, going back to @nbcsnl. And for a few minutes last night, I got to stick some of my own words in the man’s mouth - and it was akin to jamming with a gifted musician. If you wanna watch a grown man fan-girl at the guy who makes him giggle, click the link in my bio! (Photo by #lloydbishopphotography courtesy of @nbc!)."

Earlier this week, Smith also interviewed many celebrities at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. You can check out the photos he posted here.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

