Kevin Smith Poses with Winston Duke, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More at Sundance

Kevin Smith is already having a busy 2020! Not only did he begin the second half of the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking him and Jason Mewes across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, but he also swung by the Sundance Film Festival to interview some of his peers. The festival began on January 23rd and is taking place in Utah until February 2nd. The event is one of the most prominent film festivals in the world and Smith just experienced his fifth year working with IMDb at the festival to interview fellow actors and filmmakers. He's been sharing various photos of his encounters, and his latest post shows him with Black Panther's Winston Duke, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

“THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS! The @imdb at @acura Festival Village was that place to be at the #sundancefilmfestival! I talked to #linmanuelmiranda about the documentary featuring his Dad. I looked up to @winstoncduke, who was there with #9days. Chatted up #judelaw and #seandurkin on the subject of #thenest. Gabbed with @evanrachelwood, @hereisgina, @mirandajuly and #richardjenkins about #kajillionaire. Asked @juliagarner94 and @kittygreen about #theassistant. And jawed with @janicza on the subject of #zola, her wild new flick with @nicholasbraun, @rileykeough, @kingofbingo, and @taylour. I was Sundancing up a storm for 4 days in #parkcity but now it’s back on the road for the final 20 of the 65 cities that made up the @jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow Tour,” Smith wrote.

You can check out the images in the post below:

This isn’t Smith’s first Sundance post of the week. He also shared pictures with Will Ferrell, Nicholas Braun, Andy Samberg, Camila Mendes, Joe Kerry, David Arquette, Aubrey Plaza, Toni Collette, Ron Howard, Carey Mulligan, Mila Kunis, Carrie Brownstein, and more. You can check out the other posts here.



Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

