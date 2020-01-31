Shrek Is Gone From Hulu and People Are Pissed

An unfortunate and harrowing announcement came today from streaming service Hulu, who solemnly revealed to the world that today would be the final day that the 2001 Oscar winning film Shrek could be viewed on their platform. Naturally such shocking and unexpected news was met with a variety of reactions from the public, who expressed their dissatisfaction as only the online community in 2020 could. We've collected some of the most colorful (and hilarious) reactions below

As for Shrek's whereabouts, it's unclear where the giant green Ogre will find himself streaming in the coming days. Currently only the first film is available on Hulu (where it will no longer be playing by day's end) but none of its sequels are streaming on Hulu. The second and third films in the series, Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third, are not available for free streaming anywhere; while the aptly titled Shrek Forever After is streaming for free on IMDB TV.

It seems likely that the first Shrek, and perhaps the entire franchise, will be making the leap very soon to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, which will feature a free option for streaming customers not interested in paying for yet another streamer. When announced to the world earlier this year, NBCUniversal specifically mentioned that Shrek would be available on the platform along with hundreds of other movies. Peacock will launch across the United States on July 15th (but will be available early for Comcast subscribers through their Xfinity X1 and Flex customers on April 15th).

There is some good news for Hulu subscribers though, the streamer confirmed that Shrek will return to the service on January 1, 2021. How that will effect its status on Peacock remains to be seen.