The Fast Saga Reveals New Han Poster for F9

The hype machine for the ninth entry in The Fast Saga is through the roof after the debut of the trailer for F9. After teasing the trailer all week with the debut of brand new posters and teaser clips, fans finally got to see Dominic Toretto and his family race back into action alongside a very familiar face. The end off the clip revealed the shocking return of Han Lue, the fan favorite character from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift who was killed off earlier in the franchise and sparked a social media campaign #JusticeForHan.

The Fast Saga already released character posters for the main members of the family, but now that the trailer is out they revealed Han's own poster for F9.

Of course, in classic Han fashion, the character is seen snacking like he constantly is in all of his cinematic appearances. Never change, Han.

The actor Sung Kang recently spoke out about his role in the franchise and his surprising return, telling the Los Angeles Times that he's happy to return to the family once again.

"It’s emotional — it feels like I’m going back to a family reunion," Kang said. "It’s a relationship that has been missing in my life since the last Fast."

When asked about the role the #JusticeForHan campaign played in his life, Kang offered a surprising response: "At first it was easy to dismiss it. I wondered, does the audience really have a voice?"

The campaign erupted when Han was revealed to be killed by Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious 6, teeing him up as the villain for the next film. But Shaw was later inducted into the Toretto family without facing any major repercussions for his actions killing Han, and fans were not happy about The Fast Saga glossing over his being forgiven.

"When Shaw came in and was revealed to be the killer and got invited into the family fold … that’s where you went, 'Well, is this character being respected?'"

Kang teased that Han will not be the same old character that fans first fell in love with in previous movies, and that time (and a near death experience) have had some effects on the guy.

"We know who and what Han is," Kang said. "And we’re older now. This Han is older. The things that we’ve learned as men in our personal lives, I hope it can transcend on-screen."

The Fast Saga: F9 premieres in theaters on May 22nd.

