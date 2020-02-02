Fast & Furious: F9 Tickets Are On Sale Now

Fast & Furious 9 has been blowing minds since the first trailer arrived earlier this week. Introducing John Cena as Dom's brother and bringing back Han, giving fans some much desired "justice" for the long thought dead character. With the ninth film in the franchise dropping into theaters on May 22nd during summer of this year, the movie made an announcement during the Super Bowl that pre-sale tickets are now available for fans to purchase who want to make sure they have a seat waiting for them for the next installment of the "family".

The Fast & Furious franchise has been one of the most successful movie franchises to date, pulling in millions upon millions of dollars in profit. With the franchise opening up the avenue for spin offs such as Hobbs and Shaw to drive their way onto the main road, it's clear that the series is going to have some serious legs when it comes to longevity with the ability to add new fan favorite actors to the roster.

The Official Twitter Account for the film franchise, FastSaga, shared the announcement that pre-sale tickets are now on sale for the ninth movie, alongside the brand new trailer that was released as a part of the star studded advertisements that have been rolling as a part of this year's Super Bowl extravaganza:

Hallelujah. Get your tickets for F9 now - in theaters May 22! https://t.co/W9rR5Nyvdh pic.twitter.com/4SoYy5KIGm — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) February 2, 2020

The official description for Fast & Furious 9 reads as such: "Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

Will you be picking up your tickets for Fast & Furious 9 during the Super Bowl? What are you most excited to see in the upcoming blockbuster from the trailers that have been released so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Fast & Furious folks!

